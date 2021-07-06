State not keen on hiking fare; pvt operators asked to run buses

KOLKATA: The state government is not inclined towards increasing the bus fare right at this moment. The private bus operators, however, have been asked to first resume the normal bus service.



Sources at Nabanna stated that the state government has not agreed upon the issue of increasing the bus fare leaving the options for further discussions in this regard. Moreover, no final decision in terms of giving relaxation of road tax has been taken yet. A high-level meeting was held at Nabanna on Monday in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Transport minister Firhad Hakim, Transport Secretary Rajesh Sinha and president of Bengal Bus Syndicate and Trinamool Congress MLA from Entally Swarna Kamal Saha. The state Transport minister later said the discussion to ensure normal bus service is going on.

"I have asked them to first resume the normal bus service. In connection with bus fare I would like to state that our committee (formed by the state Transport department to make a balanced and cost effective fare chart of the private bus operators) has given a recommendation that has been placed before the state government. The state government is looking into it, but the normal private bus service has to be ensured on immediate basis," Hakim said while speaking to reporters at the West Bengal Transport Corporation Maidan (WBTC) tent. He further said Swarna Kamal Saha, who was present during the review meeting to discuss issues on road safety at WBTC tent, has been asked to coordinate with other private bus unions and urge them to ply buses for the sake of the commuters. While the buses stopped plying after safety restrictions were imposed on May 15, some relaxation was made for the movement of private buses and state buses from July 1 with 50 per cent to be allowed to board due to pandemic norms.

The state Transport department is running its full fleet of buses to ensure that the passengers are not inconvenienced. According to state Transport department sources, over 870 government buses plied in the city on Monday.

The private bus operators are reluctant to give services with 50 percent seating and demanding fare hike. At least 50 – 60 litre diesel is required to run a bus in a particular route. The seating capacity of a private bus is 39 and mini bus is 27. The minimum fare of a private bus is Rs 7 (0-4 kilometre). The minimum fare of mini bus fare is Rs 8 (0- 3 kilometre).