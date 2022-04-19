State nod to set up about 20 new ITIs

kolkata: The Technical Education, Training & Skill Development (TET & SD) department will start its training module in 20 new Industrial Training Institute's (ITI) across the state from this academic year.



The state Cabinet gave the necessary nod in this regard on Monday.

The department has roped in 9 private training partners for running these ITIs. The state is providing the infrastructure while the management and faculty will be provided by the training partners."We have 279 ITIs in the state as of now. With the commencement of these 20 new , the count will go up to 299. The demand for technical education is increasing by leaps and bounds and the government is constantly striving to augment its connection with the industry and provide placement after completion of the course," Humayun Kabir, state TET & SD minister said.The 20 new ITIs which will be functional are located at Dhaniakhali in Hooghly, Khandaghosh in East Burdwan, Pingla in West Midnapore, Chapra in Nadia, Harishchandrapur in Malda, Gopiballavpur in West Midnapore, Gorubathan in Kalimpong, Sankrail in Howrah, Arambagh in Hooghly, Monteshwar and Galsi both in East Burdwan, Krishnanagar in Nadia, Borjora in Bankura, Haringhata in Nadia, Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas, Karimpur in Nadia, Kalchini in Alipurduar, Kharibari in Darjeeling, Matiali in Jalpaiguri and Katwa in East Burdwan.

The department will hold job fairs on April 26 and 27 in Malda and Berhampore.