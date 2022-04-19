State nod for uniformity in fee structure for vehicles in international truck terminals

kolkata: The state Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the Transport department in bringing uniformity in the fee structure of vehicles at the truck terminals in the international borders across the state.



The cabinet has also approved that contractual employees working at these truck terminals will be brought under the aegis of state Transport department.

"We have officially acquired all the truck terminals situated at the international border on February 7.

The contractual employees at these terminals used to receive their payment from different local bodies like the municipality or the Zilla Parishad etc.

Now, we have brought them as contractual under our department for a hassle-free payment," state Transport minister Firhad Hakim said.

He added that the fee structure for the vehicles at the bordering truck terminals which were different has also been regularised.

"Due instructions have been issued for prioritizing the release of trucks carrying things that are quickly prone to decay than those whose shelf life is longer," added Hakim.

The Transport department has initiated work for coming up with state of the art truck terminuses at Petrapole, Bongaon and Ghojadanga in North 24-Parganas, Changrabanda in Cooch Behar, Joygaon in Alipurduar, Mahadipur in Malda, Hili in South Dinajpur, Phulbari in Jalpaiguri and Panitanki in Darjeeling.