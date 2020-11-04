State negates Guv's allegation over construction of Sevoke Bridge

Kolkata: Ruling out the allegation of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on delay in initiating construction of new bridge at Sevoke in Darjeeling, the state government held Centre's lackadaisical attitude in giving necessary clearances to carry out the work responsible behind the same.



The state Public Works Department (PWD) minister Aroop Biswas, said: "Governor should have made the statement only after knowing all the correct facts."

A couple of days ago the Governor had held the state government responsible for the delay in initiation of the work. He had made the statement at Siliguri on the way to Darjeeling.

The Centre engaged state PWD to construct the major bridge and its approaches across river Teesta near Sevoke in Darjeeling in 2014. Despite all efforts the work is yet to be started. But it needs necessary clearances by different authorities of the Centre. It includes clearances in regard to the environment as well.

It was on June 11 the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways wrote to the Minister of Railways requesting expeditious decision so that the project may be taken up at the earliest. Following a series of correspondence, it was on November 2 the authorities of Northeast Frontier Railways agreed to part with the requisite land and proposal for paring railway land for the work of National Highway on long term lease as per existing railway norms will be processed for approval of the Ministry of Railways.