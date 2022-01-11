State mulls using defunct tram routes to run trolley buses

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is mulling to use the defunct tram routes to run trolley buses. The service is expected to start soon.



These trolley buses can run by drawing the electricity from the over head cables or can operate on batteries like an electric bus. However, these trolley buses will not run on tracks like tram. As it will have rubber tyres.

A Ukrainian company will supply the first lot of trolley buses.In 2011, 37 trams were operating in 67 km area in Kolkata. Today, trams are only operational on three routes over a stretch of 15-17 km. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of operational tramcars fell to 20 from 180.