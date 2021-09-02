State mulls to set up special track for driving tests at RTOs

kolkata: State Transport department is mulling to set up a special track for driving test at RTOs soon.



Tests on automated tracks are much more stringent. Unlike conventional tests, in which drivers have to drive on a track amid traffic in the presence of a motor vehicle inspector, the automated tracks simulate tougher driving conditions.

"We are planning to set up an automated track for the driving test. The talks are at the initial stage. Setting up an automated track for the driving test will take some time," said an official.

In a bid to get a driving license from the Public Vehicles Department, the applicant can apply online and submit the relevant documents.

A web application number will be generated and then the applicant will have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and apply for Learner's License in person. After filling the form, the applicant needs to pay the driving test fees.

The RTO officials would then give the applicant a date and time slot for the driving test. If the person clears the test then he is issued the driving license. If failed then he will have to apply again and retake the test.

Earlier, the PVD used to issue driving licenses in a book format. The first page used to have a photograph

of the license holder and the rest details in other pages. Recently, the Public Vehicles Departments (Kasba and Beltola) have changed driving license format from Smart Card Driving License to paper form.