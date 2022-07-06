State mulls to set up 2nd 'College Street' using discarded trams in Tollygunge

Kolkata: The Publishers and Book Sellers Guild has roped in an architect to work out a mechanism of setting up a mini 'Boipara' in South Kolkata by using the discarded trams inside Tollygunge tram depot.



The state Transport department has proposed to the Guild which organises the Kolkata International Book Fair to work out a plan on further progress with the project.

"We have made an inspection of the tram depot but have not been able to make out how many trams can be utilised for this purpose. So, we have roped in an architect who will suggest plans for the same. The space availability is quite good and the architect will ensure that maximum space utilisation can be done," Sudhansu Dey, the general secretary of the Guild.

Some major publishers in the recent past have set up book stores in South Kolkata but they are in a scattered manner. So, the state government feels that people from the south should have similar infrastructure like the 'Boipara' at College Street.

"The hub at Tollygunge may not be as spacious as College Street but we have plans to accommodate as many publishers as possible in the space," a senior official of the Transport department said.

At least 10 trams can be utilised for starting the initiative, the official added.

He clarified that the tram service from the depot will not be affected at all with the setting up of the book hub at the surplus land in the depot.

College Street has a coffee house so there will also be a Cafe and a pay and

use toilet.