State mulls to run night buses for revellers on Dec 24-25 & Jan 1

Kolkata: The State Transport Department is now considering operating night buses for revellers during Christmas and New Year.



This comes after the state government last week announced relaxation of night restrictions from December 24 to January 1.

According sources, the state Transport department will operate about 50 AC and non-AC buses between December 24 to January 1 covering different parts of Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

It will operate bus services on the nights of December 24, 25 and 1 January.

Unlike the state Transport Department and Kolkata Metro Railway, the private and minibus operators are reluctant to run services till extended hours.

"It is difficult to run our buses due to sky rocketing diesel prices. We will not restrict bus owners who want to run buses at night," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

He reiterated 25-30 per cent of the private buses are plying on the streets of Kolkata on days with night restriction (where the movement of vehicles are not allowed from 11pm to 5 am).