State mulls to reopen portions of Covid hosps for other treatments

kolkata: State Health department plans to reopen a portion of various Covid designated hospitals for non-Covid treatment as the Covid fatality rate has gone down across Bengal and the daily infections has been consistently remaining between 700 and 800.



State government has already been in the process of reopening non-Covid treatment in most of the hospitals which were earlier dedicated for Covid treatment when the daily infection went up to 9,000 following the second wave of Covid.

According to sources, the state government has taken up initiatives to open some portions of the dedicated Covid hospitals across Bengal.

As Covid case load has fallen in the state, there are other non-Covid essential medical services that need to be prioritised.

Health department has plans to open a portion of MR Bangur Hospital which has been functioning as a dedicated hospital.

The state Health department had already asked 13 government hospitals in the state to restart functioning as non-Covid hospitals till further orders.

These hospitals were earlier notified as designated Covid hospitals following an upsurge in Covid cases.

College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital, Dr B N Bose Sub-divisional Hospital, Barrackpore Panihati state General Hospital, Naihati State General Hospital, Barasat District Hospital and various other sub-divisional hospitals were asked to provide non-Covid treatment.

For the past couple of weeks, the single-day Covid cases have remained around 700-800.

On Monday, the state registered a dip in Covid infections. Occupancy of Covid beds has dropped to 2.66 per cent in the state. Around 615 fresh cases have been reported across the state in the past 24 hours. There are still 196 dedicated government hospitals in the state.

There are around 7 private hospitals requisitioned by the state government for Covid treatment.