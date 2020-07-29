State mulls to reopen educational institutes from September 5

Kolkata: The state government is strongly contemplating to allow reopening of educational institutions from September 5 that is on Teachers' Day if the situation is found to be admissible.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday: "Educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed till August 31. But we are contemplating to reopen the same from September 5, paying respect to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birthday. But it will all depend on the COVID-19 situation. We will be assessing the situation at the end of August to make a final decision in this regard." If the situation permits reopen the educational institutions on September 5, the number of students of each section of a particular class have to be divided into two groups and each group will attend classes on alternate days.

Banerjee said: "If it becomes possible to reopen the educational institutions on September 5, then the students can at least attend their classes till Durga Puja."

All educational institutions are closed since the lockdown was announced on 24 March. Though online classes have been introduced as an alternate mode to help students carry on with their studies, the state government is taking the move to help them attend schools and colleges physically.

But at no cost the state government will give its nod in this connection unless the situation permits following assessment by experts. At present there are around 68,000 primary schools, Shishu Shiksha Kendras (SSK), Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras (MSK) and Madrasas in the state apart from the secondary higher secondary, ICSE and CBSE board schools.

The Chief Minister has stated the first priority of the state government is the safety of students. This is the reason for which the Chief Minister on Monday had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the University Grants Commission (UGC) withdraw its guideline making final semester examinations mandatory in colleges and varsities. On Tuesday again, the Chief Minister has said that UGC must withdraw the fresh guideline so that steps in connection with promotion of students can be taken as per its previous guideline of April 29.