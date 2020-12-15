State mulls to hold KMC polls in Feb

Kolkata: The state government is planning to hold the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election in the month of February but is still undecided when to conduct elections in other urban local bodies in the state where they are due.



The state will have to inform the Supreme Court on Thursday about its stand on holding elections in KMC and other ULBs on Thursday.

"So far we have known that the state government will take another four to six weeks after the adoption of electoral roll to hold the KMC election though we are yet to receive any official communication about municipal elections. However, they have not taken any decision about elections in other pending municipalities and corporations in the state," a senior official in state Election Commission said.

A few days ago the Supreme Court while hearing a petition from a Kolkata resident challenging the appointment of the administrators had directed the state to inform it within 10 days about when it will be possible for it to hold elections in various municipalities and corporations. The hearing is scheduled on Thursday.

Polls are pending in 110 ULBs spanned across 22,000 booths and amidst the Covid pandemic situation the arrangement for holding elections needs a huge security and logistic arrangements.

The financial involvement is also huge and the state e election commission has already asked for Rs 185 crore for conducting the polls which is more than double so far as the last municipal polls are

concerned.

"It is unlikely that any major board examinations will be held in February or even March. There are indications that Madhyamik or Higher Secondary examinations may be postponed till June with the assembly elections likely in April-May. So February may be a good option for civic polls, " the official maintained.