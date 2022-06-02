State mulls to disallow holding of college fests at Nazrul Manch

kolkata: The state government is considering a proposal from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) not to allow college fests at the air conditioned auditorium Nazrul Manch which has been witnessing turnout beyond the halls' capacity during such programmes. Popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK felt unwell after his performance and was declared brought dead at a private hospital in Alipore.



The capacity of the hall is 2700 but around 7000 spectators were present to see KK perform.

It was found that the singer was feeling uncomfortable and was sweating profusely during the performance. Being a professional, he continued with his performance. The dazzling spotlights added to the singer's discomfiture and he was found telling the organisers to switch off these lights.

"We have been discussing for quite some time not to allow college fests at the venue because managing the crowd, predominantly the enthusiastic youths, has been beyond the capacity of the security guards. On Monday too, when KK performed in the same venue, there was a beyond capacity crowd," a senior official of KMDA, the custodian of Nazrul Manch said.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim who is the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister and chairman of KMDA confirmed receipt of a proposal regarding denial of permission for college fests. "Seats have broken with the excited students resorting to dancing standing on chairs during such performances. There is no problem with the air

conditioning system at the auditorium but if there is a gathering of double the capacity then it would not be

able to function to its best. Many excited youths scaled the boundary wall to enter

the hall during the programme. We will discuss the matter and then take a decision," Hakim said.