State mulls to augment Covid beds for women and children

kolkata: In a bid to further augment health infrastructure ahead of a potential third wave of Covid, the state health department plans to dedicate more beds for women and children.



The step may be taken as the experts have opined that more children may be infected during the possible third wave. There is a possibility of women being infected with the virus in more numbers if the children are affected. Keeping this in mind the health officials are chalking out plans as to how to combat the possible 3rd wave in the most effective manner.

According to sources, around 60 percent of existing Covid beds in government and private facilities requisitioned by the government may be dedicated for women patients before the 3rd wave and more beds would be devoted for children as well.

"There are plans to increase beds for female patients. As per available data, many children have been infected in the second wave and many more may be affected if there is a third wave. If children are affected, mothers will be infected too. Therefore, we also have some plans to keep them together in some cases. We are also seeking opinion from the experts in this regard," a senior health official said.

According to data, during the second wave in the state when daily cases had reached 20,000 daily, paediatric Covid patient admissions were around 200 daily. Health department assumes that the number of new cases among the children may go up during the 3rd wave.

The department plans to increase pediatric intensive care units (PICU) to 500 beds and HDUs to 1,000. Separate Covid beds will be kept in the 68 special newborn care units (SNCU) and newborn intensive care units (NICU) across Bengal for infants who are not even a month old, said a senior health official.

"There are plans to set up self-sufficient paediatric units in the districts. Six new PICUs are being set up in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Purulia, Rampurhat and Diamond Harbour," an official said. State currently

has around 80 paediatric ventilators and the health department has been considering the proposal if adult ventilators can be used for kids on an emergency basis. Health care workers would be given training as to how SNCU and NICU can be handled.