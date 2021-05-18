State mulls robust hiring policy for health sector

KOLKATA: The state government is mulling to introduce a robust recruitment policy in the health sector to ensure sufficient manpower for providing better health services during the Covid pandemic.



Sources said the matter had been discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Monday and subsequent steps in this regard would be taken soon.

The state government has recently recruited 13,244 health workers to provide better health services to the people during the Covid pandemic, besides taking steps to augment the oxygen beds in different health facilities.

In a bid to increase the number of health workers, the recruitment on contractual basis through walk-in-interviews is going on in full swing.

Already 481 specialist doctors, 3516 staff nurses, 3177 nurses, 581 laboratory technicians, 352 attendants, 90 para-medical workers, 25 molecular biologists and 11 cooks have been recruited.

Around 2,200 interns and 1,300 final year Post Graduate students have also been roped in. Though the facility of satellite centres attacked with private hospitals has already been introduced, the state Cabinet has given its nod on Monday to further augment the same by private hospitals.