State mulls proposal to set up area-based containment zones

KOLKATA: State Health department is considering a proposal to set up area-based containment zones in several districts including Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and South 24-Parganas as the daily number of Covid cases has more than doubled in less than a month.



A steep rise in the Covid infection in Bengal has worried the senior health officials at Swasthya Bhawan who have been conducting series of meeting with their counterparts from the districts chalking out plans as to how the Covid graph can be checked.

A section of health officials are apprehensive about the second wave of Covid in the state. They said that the infections are now being reported from the same areas which first reported the Covid cases. Towards the end of February the daily infection in the state remained at around 150-190 and the figure has now crossed 400 marks which is a major cause of concern. If the same trend continues, the daily infection may cross 1000 marks in a single day at the end of the current month or at the beginning of the next month, believe the health officials.

Senior officials on Monday held a meeting where all the districts health officials have been directed to ensure that the Covid protocols are properly followed. Many people are not wearing masks in public places. The district administrations have to ensure that such incidents do not happen. The district officials have also been asked to vaccinate more number of elderly people.

"The number of RT-PCR tests should be increased. Those who have been suffering from fever or flu like symptoms must have to undergo RT-PCR tests. Directives have been given to the district health officials in this regard," a health official said. The State Health department has already started identifying the places where infections are reported on daily basis. There are plans to set up area based containment zones. The proposals would be sent to the State government for its clearance. The matter would be discussed with other departments as well.

The Health department data shows that single day infection had reached 422 on Sunday. On Saturday the number stood at 383. The state had witnessed 347 cases on March 19, 323 on March 18, 303 on March 17, 255 on March 16. According to the health bulletin, the daily infection stood at 192 on February 28.