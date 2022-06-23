State mulls mechanism for operational identification of cyber frauds

KOLKATA: The Consumer Affairs department is trying to come up with a mechanism for operational identification of cyber frauds in association with the state Information Technology department, police administration and the telecom sector to provide relief to people from the rising incidents of such frauds.



"I have asked my department' s Principal Secretary to initiate talks with her counterpart in the state IT department and if needed involve the Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner and work out a strategy through use of modern gadgets and technology in order to provide relief to common people from cyber fraud,'' Manas Ranjan Bhunia, state Consumer Affairs Minister said on Wednesday in the state assembly. MLA Udayan Guha during the question-answer session raised his concern over people getting cheated through false messages, duplication of sim cards and various other techniques adopted by the fraudster. He urged Bhunia to give special emphasis into the matter from the government point of view and take up massive awareness on this issue.

Bhunia maintained that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cyber crime units have come up in every district

In response to a query, Bhunia said that in the calendar year 2021, his department had received 15065 complaints related to consumer rights among which 7511 cases have been resolved. Majority of the cases have been solved through mediation.