State mulls cyber security course for students

kolkata:West Bengal Minorities' Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) is mulling to start a cyber security course for students.



"We are planning to sign an MoU with state State Information Technology and Electronics department to start a cyber security course for students. The talks are at an initial stage. The whole process will take time," said Md Naqui, General Manager of WBMDFC.

State Information Technology and Electronics department had offered free Cyber Orientation Training to elderly persons to avoid online frauds at Milan Utsav 2022, an annual trade fair organised by the WBMDFC held at Park Circus Maidan.

The utsav was inaugurated by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on February 12.