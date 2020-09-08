State MSME dept to develop portal to get applications online

Kolkata: The state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) department is developing a new portal for online receiving and processing of applications from MSMEs.



The state government has recently launched Banglashree - a new incentive scheme for MSMEs in the state.

"All application will be received and processed online through this new portal which we expect to launch in a month's time. An applicant will also be able to know the status of application through this portal, " said Rajesh Pandey, Principal Secretary, of state MSME and Textiles department at a special interactive e-Session organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

He maintained that with the lapse of the previous West Bengal Incentive Scheme (WBIS), 2013 on March 31, 2018, the Banglashree Scheme has been launched to extend fiscal incentives to encourage entrepreneurs to set up Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

He informed that earlier what was limited to new plants only has been extended to expansion of machinery installation as well. "In addition to MSMEs, Textiles units have been brought under its ambit who started producing in the period between April 1 2018 and March 31 2019, which

were earlier not included", he added.

The incentives for Banglashree is mainly on State Capital Investment Subsidy, Interest Subsidy on Term Loan, Waiver of Electricity Duty, Power Subsidy, Subsidy for Energy Efficiency, on Stamp Duty and Registration Fees, on State GST, Water Conservation /Environmental Compliances, Standard Quality Compliance, Work Force Welfare Assistance and Patent Registration etc

State Finance and MSME minister Amit Mitra in his budget speech in February had proposed an

allocation of Rs 100 crore for the ongoing financial year under the scheme .