State moves HC against Single Bench's order of CBI probe into hirings of few SSC teachers

KOLKATA: The state government on Tuesday approached Calculate High Division Bench challenging Single Bench order directing CBI probe in connection with recruitment of SSC Class IX-X teachers.



The hearing is expected on Wednesday.

On Monday, Justice Abhijit Ganguly, during the hearing of a plea alleging irregularities in SLST (State Level Selection Test) recruitment, directed a CBI probe in connection with recruitment of SSC Class IX-X teachers.

The deputy director of the state Education department and the concerned district school inspector were asked to submit all the documents to the court by March 7.

The CBI had to submit the probe report by March 28. The petitioners alleged that there had been corruption in the recruitment of SSC teachers (Group C).

Candidates, whose name did not appear on the merit list, had been hired in exchange for money. But candidates, whose names are in the merit list, have gone to the waiting list.

But candidates, whose names are in the merit list, have gone to the waiting list. There were allegations that the six teachers were appointed by depriving the candidate who got higher marks. They were recruited in State Level Selection Test or SLST.