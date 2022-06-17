State moves HC against order for CBI probe in TET recruitment

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Thursday moved the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging the Single Bench's order regarding the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in TET primary recruitment. The Division Bench will hear the case on Monday.

A single-judge bench ordered a CBI inquiry into the recruitment of primary teachers which was conducted by the WBBPE in 2014. In another development the CBI sleuths on Thursday visited West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's (WBBSE) Salt Lake office and carried out searches besides questioning some of the staff members there, sources said.