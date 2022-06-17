State moves HC against order for CBI probe in TET recruitment
KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Thursday moved the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging the Single Bench's order regarding the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in TET primary recruitment. The Division Bench will hear the case on Monday.
A single-judge bench ordered a CBI inquiry into the recruitment of primary teachers which was conducted by the WBBPE in 2014. In another development the CBI sleuths on Thursday visited West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's (WBBSE) Salt Lake office and carried out searches besides questioning some of the staff members there, sources said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Trains torched, internet shut down as stirs rock India16 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Govt rejects criticism against Agnipath; issues clarification16 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
No illegal bulldozing, SC tells Yogi govt16 Jun 2022 7:17 PM GMT
'89% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid'16 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Law to reward person sending pics of wrongly parked vehicle in offing: ...16 Jun 2022 7:04 PM GMT