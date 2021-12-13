'State may witness coldest day of the year this month'

kolkata: Weather experts in the city said Bengal might witness the coldest day of the year during the third week of this month like what it had witnessed last year.



Last year, the state had registered the lowest temperature in the third week with the mercury dropping to 10 degree Celsius.

State may witness a similar trend this year as well and the city dwellers may witness the coldest day of the year in the third or fourth week of this month.

The city has registered its lowest temperature of the season up to 17 degree Celsius while in the case of the western districts the mercury had plunged down to 15 degree Celsius so far.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that a cold wave may sweep through various South Bengal districts like East and West Burdwan, Purulia and Birbhum towards the end of the week.

Last year, the temperature was recorded at 5 degree Celsius in Panagarh of West Burdwan and 7 degree Celsius in Purulia. Weather experts said Bengal might witness a similar situation this year owing to La Nina.

Meteorologists have predicted that the pollution level in Kolkata may turn worse this winter compared to that of previous years due to the impact of La Nina.

As per experts, La Nina is expected to blow over east and north India between December this year and February next year.

La Nina is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean under the impact of which strong winds blow from warm water to the ocean's surface from South America to Indonesia.

It brings cold air to the Indian sub-continent from Siberia and South China.

The Met office has already predicted that the city dwellers may witness winter in its full swing from early this week as the temperature will substantially drop in all the south Bengal districts besides north Bengal.

As per the prediction the temperature may slide down by 3 to 4 degree Celsius this week.

The city has been registering its lowest temperature around 17 to 18 degree Celsius in the past few days.

A series of low pressure over Bay of Bengal in the past weeks had an impact on the weather system as the steady flow of north wind was interrupted.

The MeT office has however said some of the north Bengal districts including Darjeeling may receive slight rainfall.