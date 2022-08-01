State may use CoWin portal for all vaccination programmes for newborns, pregnant women

KOLKATA: After the success of Covid vaccination and effective management of people seeking inoculation, the State health department may now use the CoWin portal as a platform for carrying out routine vaccination among the new born children and pregnant women in all the districts.



According to the health experts, the move will give an impetus to other vaccination programmes in the state and it will also help the health department to monitor various inoculation drives in the state through a centralized system. The Bengal government has already carried out booster doses of nearly around one crore people. More than 7.28 crore people have already received the first dose while around 6.43 crore people in the state got double jab. Bengal is one of the few states in the country which has successfully managed to utilize the stock of Covid vaccination through the effective management and the efficiency of nursing staff who administered the doses.

The Union Health Ministry has also urged various state governments to utilize the CoWin portal for effective management of vaccination programmes. A meeting was also held in the national capital recently where most of the states and union territories had their representations. A section of the state health officials also believes that if all the inoculation programmes are managed through CoWin portal, there will be more effective management in place and the health officials will have a detailed idea how many pregnant women and newborn babies are actually brought under the platform.

The vaccination programmes will be carried out on a digital platform if the CoWin portal is used for all vaccinations.

If any people forget the dates of their scheduled vaccination, a reminder message will automatically be delivered to them prior to the date of vaccination through a centralized system as it was done in case of Covid vaccination, a health expert said.