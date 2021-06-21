State may soon ban packaging of liquor in plastic bottles

KOLKATA: As a major step towards curbing the use of plastic, the Bengal government is planning to come up with a new rule for packaging of liquor in the state that would ban the use of plastic bottles.

It is being considered that liquor will only be packaged in glass bottles, and not in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. If everything goes as planned, then the new norms of packaging will become applicable for both country spirit and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

This came when the National Green Tribunal had directed concerned authorities to further consider the issue of use of plastic bottles and multi layered plastic packages for packaging of carbonated soft drinks, liquor and other items. It had also directed the FSSAI to finalise a draft regulation in this regard.

According to the sources in the state secretariat, the final decision in this regard would be taken shortly. Beers are sold in bottles and metallic cans. PET bottles are mainly used for country spirit and low-priced brands of IMFL. It is also used for packaging of 180 ml of liquor.

Once the order is passed, the distilleries will have to use glass bottles only to make liquor available for sale in the market. For certain liquor categories like beer or smaller packs; they may also use metallic containers. There can also be provision to sell lesser volumes of country spirit in tetra packs as well.

"The move has been taken considering the environment issues," the officer said, adding that migration from PET bottles to environment-friendly containers will be implemented in phases.

According to experts, the possibility of liquor becoming carcinogenic when stored in plastic bottles cannot be ruled out.