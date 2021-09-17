'State may consider setting up of electronic manufacturing units'

kolkata: The state government may consider setting up electronic manufacturing units at the Silicon Valley Hub in New Town.



The announcement was made by state Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) minister, Partha Chatterjee, on Thursday.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed recently that setting up of electronic manufacturing units at the Silicon Valley Hub in New Town may be considered," Partha Chatterjee, state IT & E minister said during his address at the 12th Edition of Business IT Conclave organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Chatterjee said the state's IT policy is focusing upon big data analytics, animation and gaming, cyber security, drone, artificial intelligence, quantum computing to name a few.

The Silicon Valley Hub at New Town that initially started with 100 acres has already added another 100 acres.

More than 39 investors have already taken space at the hub.

Yotta Limited has expressed its desire for setting up a data centre and Ctrls Limited has asked for 6 acre land for their hyper scale data centre at Silicon Valley. Reliance, which had taken 40 acres, has already started work for their data centre.

The Silicon Valley project was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in August 2018 in Action Area II in New Town. It was launched with an aim to attract investments in IT sector and to build a world class ecosystem for cutting edge technologies and innovation.

West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has already handed over a final demand letter of lease rent to WIPRO, which is coming up shortly at the Silicon Valley hub.