State makes 1 cr service deliveries through Bangla Sahayata Kendras

Kolkata: The Bengal government has made one crore service deliveries through Bangla Sahayata Kendras, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) are common service centres that enable people to avail benefits of various state government schemes.



"Delighted to share that Bangla Sahayata Kendras have crossed the landmark of 1 Cr Service Delivery to the people of #Bengal. 3,561 BSKs were set up across the state to provide govt. services for free to people at the grassroots. Congratulations to everyone for this milestone!" she tweeted.

The BSKs are located in the offices of the District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Officers, Block development officers and health centres, among others.

At present, 267 public services — 195 transaction services and 72 information services — of 38 state government departments can be availed through the BSKs.

Currently, 267 public services (195 transaction services and 72 information services) of 38 departments exist in BSK's service basket. The Personnel & Administrative Reforms and e-Governance Department of the Bengal government is the nodal department coordinating the BSK project. There is a Project Management Unit (PMU) at the state level looking after the day-to-day functioning of the BSKs.

All the notified services of BSKs are provided through its online portal https://bsk.wb.gov.in.

The services provided through BSKs are completely free of cost. Citizens do not have to pay any service charge to avail of the service.

People across the state will be able to use these centres for getting information and services related to various state government schemes.