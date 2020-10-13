State lowers cost of Covid tests to Rs 1,500

Kolkata: As a part of its drive to strengthen health infrastructure of various Covid hospitals, the state government has decided to increase beds and more staff members would be deployed to handle the situation during the festivities. The state government also lowered the cost of Covid tests at private labs and hospitals to Rs 1,500 from earlier Rs 2,250.



MR Bangur Hospital has received around 56 new beds while around 48 beds have been added to the existing infrastructure at Baltukuri ESI. Around 496 additional beds would be included into the existing health infrastructure in the state. A total 600 beds would be made operational for Covid treatment. Most of these beds are ICU or HDU beds. State government also urged the private ambulance operators to reduce their rents so that the people can afford them.

The Bengal government has also taken a decision that single chamber doctors who treat patients in various localities would no longer remain under the control of Clinical Establishment Act. It would allow these doctors to practice without any fear. It has also been decided that 2,475 nursing staff members would be deployed at various Covid hospitals across the state for the betterment of health infrastructure.

The state government will also cancel the leaves of those who are involved in the emergency services including those in Covid duty. The health department has already said that the senior health officials would monitor the situations at the Covid hospitals. They would ensure

that health services are not affected. The health department will operate a 24x7 helpline number –1800 313 444 222 so that people can ask their queries related to Covid treatment. The state government will also operate control rooms at Nabanna as well. The numbers are 1070 and 2214 3526.