State logs record recovery of 4,383 Covid patients

Kolkata: Bengal has recorded the highest number of releases in Covid patients in a single day as the figure touched 4,383 marks on Sunday. The number stood at 4,339 on Saturday.



The number of releases in Covid patients in a single day continues to go up in Bengal for the ninth consecutive days. The recovery rate in the state reached 89.67 till Sunday. As many as 3,63,454 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,05,314. The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,920 on Sunday. The state has so far carried out 49,14,741 Covid tests so far out of which 45,187 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.25 per cent.

Bengal has registered 59Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,294. Kolkata has witnessed 813 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 88,200.

North 24-parganas saw 796 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 83,009. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 27,264 Covid cases so far out of which 254 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 245 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 26,745. Hooghly has witnessed 234 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 19,981. Nadia has witnessed 191 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 13,709.