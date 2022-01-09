State logs over 18K new cases; positivity rate stands at 29.60%

Kolkata: Bengal has seen 18,802 new Covid cases on Saturday taking the positivity rate to 29.60 per cent. On Friday the state had seen a daily infection at 18,213 and the positivity rate in the state remained at 26.34 per cent.



The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 62,055. On Saturday the active cases have gone up by 10,671. Kolkata has seen 7,337 new Covid cases on Saturday taking the total number of infected cases in the city 3,78,479 out of which 3,46,738 patients have been released from the hospitals so far.

North 24-Parganas has seen 3,286 new cases and the total cases has so far gone up to 3,52,725 infected cases till Saturday out of which 3,37,100 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 878 new cases on Saturday, Hooghly 881, Howrah 1,483, Darjeeling 179, Nadia 512.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 17,30,759 on Saturday out of which 16,48,821 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

The number of Covid fatalities however jumped to 19 on Saturday from what stood at 18 on Friday.

The total death toll has gone up to 19,883 till Saturday.

Around 63,518 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,18,02,541 sample tests.

The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 54:46 on Saturday.

Kolkata has registered 7 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen 5 deaths, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly 1 each, Howrah 3, North Dinajpur 1 and Jalpaiguri 1.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,26,553 people so far out of which 1,651 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 612 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,70,759 on Saturday.

Over 1000 officials of Eastern Railway (including Howrah, Malda, Sealdah and Asansol divisions) have been affected with COVID-19.