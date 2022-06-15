State logs over 100 daily cases for 5 days in a row
Kolkata: State on Tuesday registered over 100 daily Covid cases for the fifth consecutive day. Around 135 fresh cases have been reported on Tuesday while on Monday, the figure stood at 113. State on Sunday saw daily cases at 123.
The daily infection curve has gone up suddenly from last week. Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of two months while the recovery rate stands at 98.91 percent.
The state registered the recovery rate at 98.93 percent for a period of nearly two months.
No Covid death has been reported in the state on Tuesday. One Covid death was reported in the state on Monday. Around 21,206 Covid deaths have so far taken place in the state.
The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,472. State has so far registered 20,20,544 infected cases till Tuesday. As many as 2,54,16,400 samples have been examined so far across the state. Around 844 people are currently in home isolation. The figure stood at 771 on Monday. Around 22 patients are now in hospitals while the figure stood at 17 on Monday.
The number of people in home isolation remained at around 400 earlier last week.
