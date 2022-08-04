State logs about 911 cases in a day

KOLKATA: After witnessing a significant drop in daily Covid cases last Monday, Covid infection curve has gone up again in the two consecutive days. State on Wednesday registered 911 fresh cases while on Tuesday, the daily infections stood at 883.



The number of daily infections dropped to 436 on Monday from what stood at 1,011 on Sunday. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about a week ago. Covid positivity also dropped significantly in the past two weeks. Covid positivity rate on Wednesday dropped to 6.85 per cent while the figure was registered at 7.48 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday the figure stood at 6.34 per cent. On Sunday the figure stood at 7.78 per cent. The figure stood at around 15 per cent a week ago.

Around 2,041 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.45 per cent while on Tuesday the figure stood at 98.39 per cent.

Bengal registered four Covid deaths on Wednesday unchanged from Tuesday's figure. On Monday the number of fatalities stood at six. State has been witnessing 5-7 daily deaths for the past couple of weeks.

Bengal has so far seen a total 20,96,121 Covid cases out of which 20,63,621 people have recovered. Around 21,380 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 3. There are currently around 317 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 10,803 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Wednesday. Around 13,307 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 26,020,921 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 96,24,378 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Wednesday. Around 7,28,79,883 people received the first dose so far while 6,43,73,251 people received two doses of Covid vaccine.