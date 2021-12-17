State logs about 660 cases; at least 12 fatalities in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen a slight rise in a single day Covid infections as 660 cases were detected on Thursday. The number stood at 554 on Wednesday.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,25,375 on Thursday out of which 15,98,224 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Thursday went up to 1.78 percent percent on Thursday from what stood 1.47 percent on Wednesday.

Around 37,115 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 2,08,88,936 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 50:50 on Thursday. The number of active Covid cases in the state went up to 7,506 on Thursday from what stood at 7,490 on Wednesday.

As many as 632 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 1.65 on Thursday from 1.67 percent on Wednesday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 12 on Thursday from 13 on Wednesday.

As many as 19,645 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Thursday. Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Thursday, North 24 Parganas 3, Hooghly 1, South 24 Parganas 1, Howrah 1, East Burdwan 1, Birbhum 1, Jalpaiguri 1 and Darjeeling 1.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata went up to 216 on Thursday from 196 on Wednesday.

Around 124 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Thursday. A total 3,31,749 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,24,179 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, State has administered 2,70,135 Covid vaccine doses on Thursday taking the total doses administered in Bengal to 9,88,74,584 doses so far.