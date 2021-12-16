State logs about 554 Covid cases; at least 13 fatalities reported in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid cases have slightly gone up to 554 on Wednesday from what stood at 552 on Tuesday.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,24,714 on Wednesday out of which 15,97,592 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Monday dropped to 1.47 percent from 1.69 percent on Tuesday.

Around 37,659 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday.

State has so far carried out 2,08,51,821 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 47:53 on Wednesday.

The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,490 on Wednesday from what stood at 7,505 on Tuesday.

As many as 556 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Wednesday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 1.67 percent on Wednesday from 1.66 percent on Wednesday. Single day Covid fatalities jumped up to 13 on Wednesday from 10 on Tuesday.

As many as 19,633 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Wednesday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid death on Wednesday, North 24 Parganas 3, Hooghly 1, Howrah 2, East Midnapore 2 and Nadia 2.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata went up to 196 on Wednesday from 161 on Tuesday.

Around 102 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday.

A total 3,31,533 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,23,987 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,34,966 infected cases till Wednesday out of which 3,28,645 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 25 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 42, Howrah 22, Darjeeling 24, Nadia 33.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,95,584 people so far out of which 1,229 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 281 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,62,328 on Wednesday.

As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, State has administered 4,13,722 Covid vaccinne doses on Wednesday taking the total doses administered in Bengal to 9,85,75,626 doses so far.