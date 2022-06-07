State logs about 53 fresh cases; fatality rate stands at 1.05% over a period of 8 weeks
Kolkata: The number of daily Covid cases slightly dropped in Bengal on Monday with 53 new cases being registered while on Sunday the figure stood at 59.
The number of daily Covid infected cases in Bengal jumped to 59 on Sunday from what stood at 31 on Saturday and 42 on Friday.
The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months. Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of eight weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.
No Covid death has been reported in the state on Monday. One Covid patient who was admitted at Beliaghata ID died due to Covid on last Saturday. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,069. State has so far registered 20,19,686 infected cases till Monday. As many as 2,53,59,039 samples have been examined so far across the state.
Around 21,205 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 389 people are currently in home isolation while only 23 are in hospitals. A recent survey conducted by the health department said that Covid infection rate is comparatively higher in North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and also in two health districts ~ Basirhat and Nandigram.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT