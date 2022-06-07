State logs about 53 fresh cases; fatality rate stands at 1.05% over a period of 8 weeks

Kolkata: The number of daily Covid cases slightly dropped in Bengal on Monday with 53 new cases being registered while on Sunday the figure stood at 59.



The number of daily Covid infected cases in Bengal jumped to 59 on Sunday from what stood at 31 on Saturday and 42 on Friday.

The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months. Covid fatality rate however stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of eight weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

No Covid death has been reported in the state on Monday. One Covid patient who was admitted at Beliaghata ID died due to Covid on last Saturday. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,069. State has so far registered 20,19,686 infected cases till Monday. As many as 2,53,59,039 samples have been examined so far across the state.

Around 21,205 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 389 people are currently in home isolation while only 23 are in hospitals. A recent survey conducted by the health department said that Covid infection rate is comparatively higher in North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and also in two health districts ~ Basirhat and Nandigram.