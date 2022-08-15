State logs about 479 Covid cases

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal remained below the 500-mark since the last two days. The figure stood at 479 on Sunday. The number of cases recorded was 461 on Saturday while on Friday it stood at 472.



State's positivity rate has risen to 4.78 per cent on Sunday as compared to 4.11 per cent on Saturday. The positivity rate recorded in the state on Friday was 4.80 per cent. The total number of samples tested on Sunday was 10, 029 and 2, 61, 39, 655 till date.

The total positive cases recorded by the state till now stand at 21, 02, 487, out of which 20, 75, 378 patients have recovered so far.

The recovery rate on Sunday stands at 98.71 per cent. In the last 24 hours, there have been two deaths. Around 5, 512 patients are recovering from Covid in home isolation and 175 in hospitals.

Bengal has administered 1,16,06,801 booster doses till date. The total number of

first doses administered till date stands at 7, 29, 16, 857 and the second dose stands at 6, 45, 11, 025.