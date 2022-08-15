State logs about 479 Covid cases
KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal remained below the 500-mark since the last two days. The figure stood at 479 on Sunday. The number of cases recorded was 461 on Saturday while on Friday it stood at 472.
State's positivity rate has risen to 4.78 per cent on Sunday as compared to 4.11 per cent on Saturday. The positivity rate recorded in the state on Friday was 4.80 per cent. The total number of samples tested on Sunday was 10, 029 and 2, 61, 39, 655 till date.
The total positive cases recorded by the state till now stand at 21, 02, 487, out of which 20, 75, 378 patients have recovered so far.
The recovery rate on Sunday stands at 98.71 per cent. In the last 24 hours, there have been two deaths. Around 5, 512 patients are recovering from Covid in home isolation and 175 in hospitals.
Bengal has administered 1,16,06,801 booster doses till date. The total number of
first doses administered till date stands at 7, 29, 16, 857 and the second dose stands at 6, 45, 11, 025.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India helped world discover true potential of democracy: President14 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
'World looks towards India for managing diversity'14 Aug 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Maha CM allocates portfolios; Fadnavis gets Home & Finance14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Over 1 crore cases settled in National Lok Adalat in a day'14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
BJP scared of me, have set agenda to destabilise Bengal: Mamata14 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT