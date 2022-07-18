State logs about 2,659 cases in a day, positivity rate dips to 17.16%

KOLKATA: Bengal has registered a slight drop in daily infection with 2,659 new cases being reported on Sunday while on Saturday the daily infection stood at 2,839.



On Friday the figure stood at 3,067. State saw 3,029 cases on Thursday.

Covid positivity rate also dropped at 17.16 per cent on Sunday while on Saturday the figure stood at 18.05 per cent. State saw around 19.54 per cent positivity rate on Friday and 18.95 per cent on Thursday.

There are around 544 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. On Saturday the figure stood at 692.

Most of the people, who are getting admitted to hospitals, are elderly people having comorbidities. Around 30,247 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet.

State on Sunday saw 5 Covid deaths while on Saturday around 6 people died. On the previous two days the figure stood at 5. Four people died of Covid on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday five deaths were reported.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.03 per cent on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday's figure. The figure stood at 1.04 per cent last Sunday.

Around 15,492 samples were tested in the state on Sunday while on Saturday the figure stood at 15,728.

State has so far carried out 25,797,505 sample tests so far till date. State health department has already directed various districts where there has been a spike in Covid cases to ensure that Covid protocol are properly followed.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Saturday held a meeting with the district magistrates, chief medical officer of health in the districts and also with senior police officers where he expressed his concern over the rise in daily cases in some pockets.

During the meeting the CS stressed upon the importance of spreading awareness. The state has no intention to introduce penal measures as of now but the district officials have been directed to ensure that people follow Covid protocol.