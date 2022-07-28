State logs about 1,273 cases in a day, positivity rate dips to 8.55%

KOLKATA: The single-day Covid infection in the state rises to 1,273 on Wednesday as compared to the 1,232 figure on Tuesday, while the positivity rate drops to 8.55 per cent.



Though the number of Covid positive cases were reducing since Saturday, but it again gone up slightly since Tuesday.

The state registered 1844 cases on Saturday which dropped to 1817 on Sunday. On Monday the figure dropped to 1094. But on Tuesday the figure jumped to 1232.

However, the positivity rate has dropped drastically from 12.65 per cent on Monday to 8.55 per cent on Wednesday.

The numbers of samples tested have increased from 13,616 on Tuesday to 14,888 on Wednesday. The total samples tested till date is 2, 59, 33, 752.

The number of deaths gone down to five which was seven for two consecutive days, ‑ Monday and Tuesday.

Around 21, 339 people have died of Covid in West Bengal till July 27. The fatality rate stays at 1.02 per cent.

According to the Health department figure, Bengal has so far seen a total 20, 88, 988 Covid cases out of which 20, 47, 555 people have recovered, increasing the recovery rate to 98.02 on Wednesday from 97.96 per cent on Tuesday.

The number of people undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection has gone up to 472 on Wednesday. The number of people in home isolation however has come down to 19,622 on Wednesday There are none in safe homes yet. The booster doses administered in Bengal so far climbed to 79, 79, 979 till Wednesday. Around 7, 28, 39, 803 people received the first dose so far while 6, 42, 49, 591 people received the second dose of Covid vaccine. Around 3, 79, 681 doses have been administered across the state in the past 24 hours.