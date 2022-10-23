State logs 99 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases in Bengal dropped to 99 on Saturday from what stood at 108 on Friday. The figure remained at 115 on Thursday.

State saw 98 new cases on Wednesday. The Covid positivity rate also dropped to 1.52 per cent on Saturday from what was registered at 1.60 per cent on Friday. The figure was registered at 1.61 per cent on Thursday and at 1.52 per cent on Wednesday.

No Covid death was reported in Bengal on Saturday. One Covid death was reported on Friday. Bengal has so far seen 21,527 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,17,626 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,94,899 people have been recovered.

Around 6,518 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 26,636,305 sample tests so far till date.