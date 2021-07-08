State logs 982 fresh cases, about 16 deaths in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infected cases have slightly gone up to 982 on Wednesday from what remained at 962 on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,08,223 Covid cases till Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 2.08 on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the state Health department has vaccinated around 2,33,64,399 crore people cumulatively till Wednesday. Around 1,56,346 people have been vaccinated across the state on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state had vaccinated 2,40,706 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 34,12,905 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far.

The number of active cases on Wednesday dropped to 16,655 from 17,275 on Tuesday. Around 1,586 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,73,718 so far till Wednesday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 16 on Wednesday from 17 on Tuesday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,850. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.71 percent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 6.47. Bengal has so far conducted 1,45,63,940 Covid sample tests so far with around 47,189 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 4 new deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 2 death, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 1, Kalimpong 1 and Darjeeling 2.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 85 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 94.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,939 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,516 people so far. State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Wednesday. There are 2,861 ICU/HDU beds functioning at Covid hospitals. Around 200 Safe Homes are still functional across the state with a total bed capacity of 11,507. Around 124 testing labs have been working in the state so far. RTPCR and antigen test ratio in the state is 53:47.

According to the health department's figure, one new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Wednesday while three new suspected cases have been reported.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 77 in the state on Wednesday.

No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases.