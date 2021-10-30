State logs 982 cases; 8 fatalities in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal dropped to 982 on Friday from what stood at 990 on Thursday. On Wednesday the figure remained at 976. State registered around 8,223 active Covid cases on Friday.



As many as 860 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.28 percent. Around 8 people died of Covid in the state on Friday whereas on Thursday the figure stood at 9. As many as 19,113 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,91,014 so far. Out of this, around 15,63,678 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.90 percent on Friday from 3.05 percent on Thursday. The positivity rate remained at 2.00 percent on Friday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,21,995 infected cases so far out of which around 3,14,668 people were already discharged from the hospitals. Around 273 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Friday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,28,965 people have been infected so far till Friday while 3,22,807 have been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 161 new cases on Friday.

South 24-Parganas has seen 83 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 79, Howrah 73, Darjeeling 21, Nadia 57. Bengal has so far carried out 1,91,33,755 Covid sample tests out of which around 49,017 tests were done on Friday. Kolkata and Hooghly have seen 1 death each on Friday while North 24- Parganas has seen 2. Nadia, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri have seen 1 death each.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Friday.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,37,461 people so far out of which 1,282 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 295 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,48,678 till Friday.