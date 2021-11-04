State logs 919 new cases; at least 14 fatalities reported in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases jumped up to 919 on Wednesday from what stood at 862 on Tuesday. Bengal had seen a substantial drop from 914 on Sunday to 725 on Monday.



State registered around 8,152 active Covid cases on Wednesday whereas on Tuesday the active cases remained at 8,126.

As many as 879 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.29 percent.

Single day fatality jumped to 14 on Wednesday from 11 on Tuesday. As many as 19,174 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far.

The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,95,414 so far. Out of this, around 15,68,088 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped up to 3.12 on Wednesday from 2.95 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate dropped to 2.24 percent on Wednesday.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,23,240 infected cases so far out of which around 3,15,858 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

Around 245 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Wednesday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,29,633 people have been infected so far till Wednesday while 3,23,511 have been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 147 new cases on Wednesday.

South 24-Parganas has seen 75 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 81, Howrah 80, Darjeeling 27, Nadia 35. Bengal has so far carried out 1,93,37,544 Covid sample tests out of which around 41,017 tests were done on Wednesday.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have seen 4 deaths each on Wednesday South 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, Purulia and Darjeeling have seen 1 death each. Jalpaiguri has registered 2 deaths.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,43,844 people so far out of which 1,268 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 296 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,50,145 till Wednesday.