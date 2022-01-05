State logs 9,073 new cases; 38 more police personnel test +ve

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a whopping rise in daily Covid infected cases as the figure touched 9,073-mark on Tuesday from what stood at 6,078. Active Covid cases have also jumped by 5,289 on Tuesday. The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 25,475.



On Tuesday 38 Kolkata Police personnel tested Covid positive including a Deputy Commissioner posted in Lalbazar. Till date 123 Kolkata Police personnel have tested Covid positive. This apart three IPS officers of Criminal Investigation Department including a Deputy Inspector General also found Covid positive on Monday night.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal has, however, slightly gone down to 18.96 per cent on Tuesday from 19.59 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 15.93 per cent on Sunday and 12.02 on Saturday.

Kolkata has seen a huge rise in daily cases by 4,759 on Tuesday while the jump stood at 2,801 on Monday.

The total number of infected cases in Kolkata has gone up to 3,50,919 out of which 3,32,848 patients have been released from the hospitals so far.

North 24-Parganas has seen 1,391 new cases and the total cases has so far gone up to 3,41,221 infected cases till Tuesday out of which 3,32,155 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 525 new cases on Tuesday, Hooghly 400, Howrah 698, Darjeeling 50, Nadia 98.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,64,301 on Tuesday out of which 16,19,016 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. The number of Covid fatalities however jumped up to 16 on Tuesday from 13 on Monday. The figure stood at 8 on Sunday and 9 on Saturday.

The total death toll has gone up to 19,810 till Tuesday. Around 47,864 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. The daily sample tests have increased on Tuesday from the 31,000 marks that the state had registered on Monday.

Bengal has so far carried out 2,15,46,941 sample tests. The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 51:49 on Tuesday.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,20,427 people so far out of which 1,421 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 489 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,68,573 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with the rise in the number of daily Covid infected cases, Bankura district administrations have decided to operate Onda Superspecialty Hospital as dedicated Covid hospitals.

All indoor and outdoor departments were thrown open at the hospital for non-Covid treatment on December 27.

As the infected cases started mounting up, the district administrations on Monday issued notification to start the treatment of Covid patients.

State health department had started releasing various hospitals which were earlier demarcated as dedicated Covid hospitals as the infection had gone down in the state.

The state Health department had therefore decided to open non Covid treatment in a number of hospitals in the state.