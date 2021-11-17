State logs 819 cases; about 14 fatalities in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases went up to 819 on Tuesday from what stood at 782 on Monday. On Sunday the figure stood at 875.



As many as 14 fatalities were reported across the state on Tuesday while on Monday around 5 people died of Covid in Bengal. As many as 19,333 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Tuesday. The number of infections in Kolkata in a single day has gone up to 231 on Tuesday from 216 on Monday. North 24-Parganas has also seen a rise in daily case loads on Tuesaday. Around 129 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday while 123 cases were recorded on Monday. A total 3,26,006 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,18,640 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,31,493 infected cases till date out of which 3,25,253 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 88 new cases on Tuesday, Hooghly 78, Howrah 71, Darjeeling 29, Nadia 23.

Active Covid cases in the state have gone down to 8,027 on Tuesday from 8,047 on Monday. As many as 825 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.30 percent. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 16,05,794. Out of this, around 15,78,434 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.79 on Tuesday with the positivity rate standing at 2.21 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,98,00,811 Covid sample tests out of which around 37,115 tests were done on Tuesday. Kolkata has seen 4 deaths on Tuesday, North 24-Parganas 5, South 24-Parganas 2, East Midnapore 2 and Bankura 1.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Tuesday.