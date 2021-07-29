State logs 815 fresh Covid cases; recovery rate stands at 98.07%

Kolkata: Bengal saw a single day rise of 815 coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 15,25,773 so far while active cases stood at 11,370. Single day Covid cases on Tuesday stood at 662.



Around 14,96,294 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered. As many as 811 people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. The recovery rate has reached 98.07 percent whereas the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent for the past few days. Bengal has so far carried out 1,55,99,120 Covid sample tests out of which around 45,122 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

The number of single day fatalities jumped to 14 on Wednesday from what stood at 10 on Tuesday. As many as 18,109 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.81 on Wednesday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.99.

In the past 24 hours, around 81 new cases were reported from Kolkata a little jump from Tuesday's figure of 54. North 24-Parganas has seen 114 new cases on Wednesday while on Tuesday the figure stood at 81. This is the highest daily infection by any district. Darjeeling has seen 62 fresh cases on Wednesday while Coochbehar reported 39 new cases and Jalpaiguri 42. Hooghly has seen 45 new cases and Howrah 39.

Kolkata has registered no Covid death on Wednesday. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly each have registered 1 case on Wednesday. East Burdwan and West Midnapore have seen 1 case each. Nadia, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri 1, Darjeeling 4 and Coochbehar 2. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,968 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,559 people so far.

Around 627 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,03,454 till Wednesday. Health department has so far addressed 20,51,986 general queries so far out of which 2,809 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,610 people on Wednesday and around 8,19,082 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.