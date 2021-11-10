State logs 788 cases in a day; over 8.24 cr doses cumulatively given

kolkata: Single-day Covid infections in Bengal jumped to 788 on Tuesday from 603 on Monday. The number of infections in Kolkata has also gone up to 202 on Tuesday from what was registered at 149 on Monday.



Meanwhile, state Health department has taken up initiatives to conduct house-to-house campaigns to identify those who have not yet received the first dose. Arrangements would be made to vaccinate the people who are still left out and can't visit the vaccinnation centres due to health issues. Teams would be constituted with front line health workers who would visit the houses, register beneficiaries, create awareness and encourage people to get the doses.

Bengal on Tuesday administered 6,54,830 doses across the state taking the total doses applied so far to 8,24,84,274. On Monday, the state had administered around 10 lakh vaccinations.

Around 5.88 crore first doses were administered while around 2.30 crore people received second doses so far till Tuesday. Health department has asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive. Officials have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

North 24-Parganas has also seen a rise in daily case loads on Tuesday. Around 146 cases were found in the district while 138 cases were recorded on Monday in North 24-Parganas. Active Covid cases in the state have also gone up to 7,916 on Tuesday while the figure stood at 7,899 on Monday. As many as 759 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.30 percent. Single day fatality dropped to 12 on Tuesday from 14 on Monday. As many as 19,252 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,99,879. Out of this, around 15,72,711 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.70 on Tuesday with the positivity rate standing at 2.12 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,95,30,766 Covid sample tests out of which around 37,248 tests were done on Tuesday. Kolkata and North 24-parganas have seen 4 Covid deaths each on Tuesday while Birbhum, Nadia, South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri have registered 1 death each.