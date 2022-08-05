State logs 775 cases in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day infection slightly dropped in Bengal on Thursday with 775 new cases being reported while on Wednesday the figure stood at 911.



Bengal has so far administered over 97,58,422 lakh booster doses cumulatively on the people till Thursday. Around 7,28,83,108 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,43,83,171 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

State saw a significant drop in daily Covid cases last Monday when the daily cases were registered at 436. It stood at 1,011 on last Sunday. Covid curve in Bengal went down in the past two weeks. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about a week ago.

Covid positivity also dropped to 6.42 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 6.85 per cent on Wednesday. The figure was registered at 7.48 per cent on Tuesday while on Monday the figure stood at 6.34 per cent. On Sunday the figure stood at 7.78 per cent.

Around 1,943 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.51 per cent on Thursday while on Thursday the figure remained at around 98.45 per cent.

State registered four Covid deaths on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure. State so far registered 20,96,896 Covid cases out of which 20,65,564 people have recovered. Around 21,384 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 4.

There are currently around 336 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 9,612 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over two weeks.

Around 12,067 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 26,032,988 sample tests so far till date.