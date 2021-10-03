State logs 761 cases, 9 more fatalities

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases jumped to 761 on Saturday from what was recorded at 708 on Friday.



Active Covid cases on Saturday has gone up to 7,580 from 7,571 on Friday. As many as 743 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Saturday.

The number of fatalities on Saturday dropped to 9 from what stood at 13 on Friday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,70,539 so far. Out of this, around 15,44,144 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,815 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.30 on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 1.81 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent.

Around 124 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 149. Darjeeling has seen 22 new cases, South 24-Parganas 58 and Hooghly 67 and Howrah 64. Bengal has so far carried out 1,82,27,349 Covid sample tests out of which around 42,027 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Nadia have seen 2 deaths each on Saturday while Hooghly, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri have seen 1 death each.

Around 147 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 49:51. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Saturday. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. There are 200 safe homes in the country and the number of beds in safe homes 11,507. As many as 6,212 people are in home isolation. Around 1,137 patients are in hospital.

Around 538 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,39,114 till Saturday.