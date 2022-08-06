State logs 738 Covid cases in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases slip to 738 on Saturday.



The daily figure stood at 783 on Friday while on Thursday the cases stood at 775 and at 911 on Wednesday.

The Covid positivity rate on Saturday has come down to 5.90 per cent. The positivity rate has been falling since Wednesday.

On Thursday, it was 6.42 per cent and on Wednesday it was 6.85 per cent. Around 1, 409 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours.

Recovery rate on Saturday touched 98.58 per cent.

On Saturday, the state registered four Covid deaths. Around 21, 393 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

Currently 289 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 8, 042 patients are in home isolation.

The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.02 per cent.