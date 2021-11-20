State logs 725 new cases; 12 fatalities

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infections in Bengal dropped to 725 on Saturday.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,09,118 out of which around 15,81,697 people were discharged from hospital after being cured.

Single day Covid fatalities went up to 12 on Saturday from 9 on Friday. As many as 19,376 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Saturday.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal went up to 2.01 per cent on Saturday after remaining below 2 for the past three days.

Around 36,117 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 1,99,69,270 sample tests.

Active Covid cases in the state have gone down to 8,045 on Saturday from 8,107 on Friday. As many as 775 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.30 percent.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.73 on Saturday.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,65,260 people so far out of which 1,247 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 295 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,55,155 till Saturday.