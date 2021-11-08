State logs 723 new infections; active cases dip below 8,000

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infections slightly went up on Sunday with 723 new cases being reported while on Saturday the number stood at 670. Bengal had seen a drop in Covid cases on Friday and Saturday. The figure stood at 763 on Friday.



Around 918 cases were found on Thursday while the number stood at 919 on Wednesday. State registered around 7,967 active Covid cases on Sunday. As many as 774 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.30 percent.

Single day fatality dropped to 11 on Sunday from what was registered at 14 on Saturday. The number remained at 13 on Friday. As many as 19,226 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,98,488. Out of this, around 15,71,295 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.63 on Sunday with the positivity rate standing at 2.40 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,94,69,502 Covid sample tests out of which around 30,124 tests were done on Sunday. Kolkata and South 24-Parganas have seen 2 Covid deaths on Sunday while North 24-Parganas has seen 4 deaths. Howrah, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling have seen 1 death each.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,24,057 infected cases so far out of which around 3,24,057 people were already discharged from the hospitals. Around 205 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Sunday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,30,206 people have been infected so far till Sunday while 3,24,024 have been released. North 24-Parganas saw 146 new cases on Sunday. South 24-Parganas has seen 37 new cases on Sunday, Hooghly 53, Howrah 48, Darjeeling 19, Nadia 35.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,48,911 people so far out of which 1,265 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 291 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,51,332 till Sunday. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.