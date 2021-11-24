State logs 720 fresh cases

Kolkata: Bengal has registered 720 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday from what stood at 615 on Monday. State had seen a substantial drop in Covid infections from 727 on Sunday to 615 on Monday.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,914 on Tuesday from 7,945 on Monday. The figure remained at 8,020 on Sunday. As many as 741 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.30 percent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State also dropped to 2.49 percent from what remained at 2.66 on Monday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,11,180 on Tuesday out of which 15,83,859 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal registered at 2 percent on Tuesday. State registered a positive rate at 2.34 percent on Monday while the figure remained at 1.82 on Saturday.

Around 36,014 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,00,71,597 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 41:59 on Tuesday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 10 on Tuesday from 14 on Monday.

The figure remained at 7 on Sunday and 12 on Saturday. As many as 19,407 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Tuesday.

The number of infections in Kolkata has gone up to 211 on Tuesday from 173 on Monday. Around 134 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday. A total 3,27,517 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,20,112 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,32,478 infected cases till date out of which 3,26,174 patients have been released.